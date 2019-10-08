NBA's Silver says won't compromise values, to discuss situation in China visit

FILE PHOTO: Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - January 17, 2019 Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver during a press conference before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

TOKYO (Reuters) - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday the league was not willing to compromise and backed members’ right to express their opinions, in the face of anger from China following an executive’s tweet supporting protesters in Hong Kong .

Silver told reporters in Tokyo he would discuss the situation with officials from Chinese partners in Shanghai later this week. He said he hoped Chinese fans would understand the league’s position.