NBA's Silver says won't regulate what players, employees say on issues

(Reuters) - National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday it is not up to the NBA to regulate what players, employees and team owners say amid anger from China over a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressing support for Hong Kong’s protesters.

“It is inevitable that people around the world – including from America and China – will have different viewpoints over different issues,” Silver said in a statement. “It is not the role of the NBA to adjudicate those differences.”

Chinese state television said on Tuesday it would not air NBA exhibition games played in the country this week, heaping further pressure on the U.S. basketball league.