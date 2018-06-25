China, France sign agreement on imports of French beef to China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China signed an agreement on Monday with France on importing beef from the European country.

FILE PHOTO: A butcher checks carcasses of beef in a meat refrigerator at the Boucherie St Francois butcher shop in the old city of Nice, France July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The deal was on the hygiene and inspection requirements for French beef, according to a statement read out by an unidentified Chinese official who announced the agreement at the Great Hall of the People.

The deal follows China lifting its embargo on French beef last year, a ban that dated back to the mad cow disease crisis in Europe two decades ago. However, Beijing must certify processing plants before any meat can be shipped.

China’s premier Li Keqiang, speaking to reporters after the deal was signed at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, said China was willing to further open its market and buy more French agriculture products.

Li also noted that the deal they had signed on beef exports to China will “let Chinese consumers very quickly consume more high quality French beef and other agricultural goods.”

He gave no details.

France said “the export protocol for beef meat is an essential step in the opening of the market, prior to the granting of accreditation for exporting establishments,” according to a French government statement.

China has loosened its longstanding restrictions in recent couple of years on beef imports from major suppliers to feed the appetite of the country’s growing middle class for steaks and ribs.

The world’s second largest beef importer brought in almost 700,000 tonnes of beef in 2017, worth about $3.3 billion, with volumes growing 20 percent from the year before, according to Chinese customs.

China and the European Union are currently locked in their own trade disputes with the United States, and China has been seeking common ground with the bloc in opposing what Beijing sees as U.S. protectionism.