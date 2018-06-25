China, France sign agreement on imports of French beef to china - Reuters witness

BEIJING (Reuters) - China signed an agreement on Monday with France on importing beef from the European country, according to a Reuters witness.

FILE PHOTO: A butcher checks carcasses of beef in a meat refrigerator at the Boucherie St Francois butcher shop in the old city of Nice, France July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The deal was about hygiene and inspection requirements for French beef, according to a statement read out by an unidentified Chinese official who was announcing the agreement at the Great Hall of the People.

The deal follows China lifting its embargo on French beef last year, a ban that dated back to the mad cow disease crisis in Europe two decades ago. However, Beijing must certify processing plants before any meat can be shipped.

China’s premier Li Keqiang, speaking to reporters after the deal was signed at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, said China is willing to buy more French agriculture products.

China and the European Union are currently locked in their own trade disputes with the United States, and China has been seeking common ground with the bloc in opposing what Beijing sees as U.S. protectionism.