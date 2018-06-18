FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

CITIC Capital offers to buy China Biologic for $110 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A unit of Chinese investment firm CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd said on Monday it has offered to buy U.S.-listed biotech firm China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO.O), in a deal valuing the company at $3.65 billion.

China Biologic makes and sells plasma products, such as human immunoglobin, to prevent diseases such as measles and hepatitis.

The company’s shares rose 15.8 percent to $95 in premarket trading.

    The unit, CCRE, offered $110 in cash for each share of China Biologic it does not already own. (bit.ly/2leBZGo)

    As of June 8, CCRE owned a 5.1 percent stake in China Biologic.

    CCRE said it plans to finance the transaction with a combination of debt and equity.

    Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Shounak Dasgupta

