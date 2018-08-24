China Biologic rejects $3.9 billion bid from former CEO

(Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO.O) rejected a $3.9 billion offer from a consortium led by its former chief executive on Friday and said an affiliate of CITIC Capital had also withdrawn a competing bid.

Shares of the company, which makes and sells plasma products, fell 14 percent to $86.50 in premarket trading.

The consortium, which included China Biologic’s former CEO David Gao, GL Capital Group, Bank of China Group Investment Ltd and CDH Investments, said on Monday it had offered $118 per share, $8 more than the CITIC unit’s bid.

China Biologic said the consortium’s offer was not in the “best interests of the company and its shareholders as it did not reflect the intrinsic value of the company”.

The short-lived bidding war for the company had pitted two state-backed buyers. CITIC is a part of state-owned conglomerate Citic Group, while the consortium was backed by state lender Bank of China’s investment arm.

China Biologic also said it planned to raise nearly $590 million from a sale of 5 million shares.

The company will issue shares at $100.90 per share to investors, including Centurium Capital Management Ltd, CITIC and Hillhouse Capital Management.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds to expand its business and for acquisitions.