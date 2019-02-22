China reports new bird flu outbreak in Yunnan province

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a new H5N6 bird flu outbreak in the southwestern province of Yunnan, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The new case, found on a poultry farm with 2,861 birds in Lijiang city in Yunnan, infected and killed 463 of the animals, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website.

Local authorities have culled 55,917 birds following the outbreak, according to the statement.