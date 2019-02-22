Health News
February 22, 2019 / 9:34 AM / in 2 hours

China reports new bird flu outbreak in Yunnan province

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a new H5N6 bird flu outbreak in the southwestern province of Yunnan, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The new case, found on a poultry farm with 2,861 birds in Lijiang city in Yunnan, infected and killed 463 of the animals, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website.

Local authorities have culled 55,917 birds following the outbreak, according to the statement.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below