FILE PHOTO: People visit a HIKVision booth at the security exhibition in Shanghai, China May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd, which were among companies blacklisted by Washington, fell sharply in early trading on Thursday.

Hikvision shares dropped over 5%, while Zhejiang Dahua lost roughly 8% as trading resumed. Their shares had been suspended from trading after news that the U.S. put them on a human rights blacklist.