BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese police car appeared to have been damaged on Thursday in what state media reported may have been a self-immolation attempt outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, a Reuters witness said.

Police officers are seen near the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline, the state-run Global Times reported, amid reports of an explosion.