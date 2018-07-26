FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 7:16 AM / in an hour

'Firework device' explodes outside U.S. Embassy in China, slightly wounding suspect: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A suspected “firework device” exploded outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday wounding the 26-year-old male suspect and no one else, police said.

A security personnel removes objects into paper folders near the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The embassy, in a separate statement, described the device as a bomb. It said police had responded but did not offer further details. Police said only the suspect was wounded, suffering an injury to his hand.

The state-run Global Times newspaper said earlier police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the embassy.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie

