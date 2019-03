A vehicle of paramilitary police is seen near smoke following an explosion at a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll from an explosion at a pesticide plant in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on Thursday evening has risen to 44, with 32 critically injured, the official People’s Daily said on Friday.