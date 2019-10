FILE PHOTO: People walk past the China Bank headquarters building in central Beijing October 15, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA)

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Commercial banks should step up their application of blockchain technology to embrace digital finance, a Chinese central bank official said on Monday.

Li Wei, head of the People’s Bank of China’s technology department, made the comments at a forum in Shanghai. Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country’s development of blockchain technology should be sped up.