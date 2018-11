FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said bubbles in blockchain financing are apparent, and that the government should strengthen supervision to fend off financial risks.

Speculation, market manipulation and other irregularities in blockchain-related investment and financing are common in the country, the central bank said in a working paper released on Tuesday.