FILE PHOTO - Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) president Jin Liqun speaks at an international forum on the "Belt and Road" Legal Cooperation in Beijing, China July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BOAO, China (Reuters) - Other countries should not worry about China’s Belt and Road strategy, as Beijing has pledged to control debt risks, Jin Liqun, president of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), said on Wednesday at the Boao Forum for Asia.

Vice Finance Minister Zou Jiayi made similar assurances at the same forum, which is being held on China’s tropical island of Hainan.