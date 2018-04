BOAO, China (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday that global economic recovery is taking root.

FILE PHOTO - Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), makes statements to the media after a meeting with Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes at the presidential residence in Asuncion, Paraguay March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Some industries in advanced countries had been affected by free trade and measures have to be taken to tackly such effects, Lagarde said at the Boao Forum for Asia in China’s southern Hainan province.