Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BOAO, China (Reuters) - China will cut “real interest rate levels” and lower financing costs for companies, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday in a speech at the annual Boao forum held in the southern island of Hainan.

Li did not elaborate on which interest rate he was referring to, but said China has enough policy tools to cope with economic slowdown.