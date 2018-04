BOAO, China (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that countries need to rise to the challenge of climate change.

BEIJING, CHINA - APRIL 08: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets with Chinese state councilor Yang Jiechi (not pictured) at Zhongnanhai on April 8, 2018 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via Reuters

Guterres, speaking at the Chinese Boao Forum for Asia on Hainan island, said that while globalization had helped reduce poverty, vast numbers of people had been left behind and he wanted a fairer outcome.