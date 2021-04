FILE PHOTO: World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends an interview with Reuters at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BOAO, China (Reuters) - China is central to World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Tuesday.

Ngozi was speaking virtually to the Boao Forum for Asia, China’s answer to the Davos conference.