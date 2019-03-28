China's premier pledges to widen financial opening to foreign investors

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BOAO, China (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday China will widen market access for foreign banking and insurance firms and expand the opening of the services sector, especially the financial sector, to foreign investors.

He added China will publish a revised negative list for foreign investors and issue rules for foreign acquisitions of Chinese listed firms.

Li made the remarks in a speech at the annual Boao forum held on China’s southern island of Hainan.