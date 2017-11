BEIJING (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) and Okay Airways, China’s first privately owned airline, have finalised an order for five 787-9 Dreamliners for $1.4 billion, Boeing said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The new order will strengthen Okay Airway’s plan to expand into the long-haul market, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Okay Airway’s president Li Zongling as saying.