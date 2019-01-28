China central bank approves S&P Global's entry into China's credit rating market

FILE PHOTO: The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had approved the entry of S&P Global Inc into the country’s credit rating market, as part of a wider drive to encourage foreign investors to diversify into yuan-denominated assets.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement that it would continue to push the opening up of its credit rating industry for additional qualified foreign ratings agencies.