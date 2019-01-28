Business News
January 28, 2019 / 8:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China central bank approves S&P Global's entry into China's credit rating market

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had approved the entry of S&P Global Inc into the country’s credit rating market, as part of a wider drive to encourage foreign investors to diversify into yuan-denominated assets.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement that it would continue to push the opening up of its credit rating industry for additional qualified foreign ratings agencies.

Reporting by Winni Zhou, John Ruwitch and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

