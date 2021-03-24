Chinese regulator punishes Haitong Securities over risk control measures

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Haitong Securities, in Shanghai, China, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Wednesday it had suspended Haitong Securities Co Ltd from conducting bond investment advisory work for institutional investors due to what it called lax risk control measures.

China’s Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said the major Chinese brokerage did not effectively control and fend off risks when it conducted bond business, and that it had caused serious negative effects to the market.

Haitong Securities did not respond to a call seeking comment on Wednesday.

China’s interbank bond market regulator warned the brokerage over similar violations in January. At that time, Haitong said it would improve internal governance and continue to promote the healthy development of its business.