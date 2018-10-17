FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

China says safeguard measures on sugar imports in line with WTO rules

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday its safeguard measures on sugar imports are in line with World Trade Organization rules, in response to Brazil’s opening of a consultation process at the trade body over Beijing’s management of imports.

White sugar products are placed for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, China September 4, 2017. Picture taken September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Brazilian sugar exports to China plunged after China implemented steep anti-dumping duties on sugar imports from several countries last year.

The consultation is a procedure that allows countries to try to resolve an issue before eventually opening a formal panel.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Adrian Croft

