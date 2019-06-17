UK and China to speed up plans for bond trading connection: Hammond

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua shake hands at Mansion House in London, Britain June 17, 2019. Isabel Infantes/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and China have agreed to speed up their plans for a UK-China bond trading connection, British finance minister Philip Hammond said.

Earlier on Monday, Britain and China opened a link between stock markets in London and Shanghai.

Hammond, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and officials from the two countries were meeting for the latest round of talks on economic and financial ties between the two countries.

Britain is seeking to develop its global commercial footprint as it prepares to leave the European Union.