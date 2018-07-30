Senior China diplomat says does not welcome interference on Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday affairs of Hong Kong are domestic affairs of China, adding Beijing does not welcome outside interference on the matter.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (L) is greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China July 30, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via Reuters

Wang, speaking during a joint press briefing with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, told reporters that China will stay committed to the “one country, two systems” arrangement that promises it a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including an independent judiciary.