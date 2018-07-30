FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 30, 2018 / 5:43 AM / in 3 hours

Senior China diplomat says does not welcome interference on Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday affairs of Hong Kong are domestic affairs of China, adding Beijing does not welcome outside interference on the matter.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (L) is greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China July 30, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via Reuters

Wang, speaking during a joint press briefing with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, told reporters that China will stay committed to the “one country, two systems” arrangement that promises it a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including an independent judiciary.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.