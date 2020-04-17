Technology News
Exclusive: Chinese-backed owners commit to UK HQ for Imagination Tech - source

LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese-backed owners of Imagination Technologies told the British government on Friday the chip designer would remain headquartered in the United Kingdom, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Private equity firm Canyon Bridge, which is backed by Chinese state-owned China Reform holdings, also committed to maintain a dialogue with the British government over future board appointments at Imagination Technologies, the source said.

Imagination Technologies, once a jewel in Britain’s technological crown, was bought by Canyon Bridge in 2017.

Canyon Bridge representatives had a conference call with Britain’s culture minister, Oliver Dowden, on Friday, sources with knowledge of the situation said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle; editing by David Evans

