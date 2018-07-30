FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China offers to open discussions on post-Brexit trade deal: UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has offered to open discussions on a post-Brexit free trade deal with Britain, British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said in Beijing on Monday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (L) speaks during his meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China July 30, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via Reuters

Hunt, appointed earlier this month following his predecessor Boris Johnson’s resignation, was speaking at a press briefing following talks with his Chinese counterparts.

China’s relations with Britain will remain unchanged through Brexit, Premier Li Keqiang told British Prime Minister Theresa May in Beijing in January.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

