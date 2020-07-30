World News
China says UK has poisoned relations, some want new Cold War

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming talks to the crowd following the Chinese Lunar New Year parade through central London, Britain January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.

“These actions have seriously poisoned the atmosphere of China-UK relationship,” China’s ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

“Some British politicians cling to the Cold War mentality... They play up the so-called China threat, see China as a hostile state, threaten a complete decoupling from China and even clamour for a new Cold War against China,” he said.

