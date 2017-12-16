FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2017 / 6:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

China, UK vow to continue, strengthen economic, financial cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United Kingdom vowed to continue and strengthen cooperation on a wide range of economic, financial and trade issues, the British government said on Saturday in a statement following talks in Beijing between the U.K. finance minister Philip Hammond and Chinese officials.

The two countries will establish a new joint expert group to exchange views on macroeconomic and fiscal policy, the statement said.

Both countries opposed trade protectionism and reaffirmed their support for the World Trade Organisation as a key pillar of the global trade system.

In addition to accelerating final preparations and reviewing the timeline for the introduction of a London-Shanghai stock connect program, the statement said the countries agreed to launch a working group and fusibility study on a UK-China bond market connect.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, writing by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

