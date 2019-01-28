Canada's Freeland says former envoy's comments untenable

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Canada's Immigration Minister John McCallum speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday that former ambassador to China John McCallum’s comments about a Huawei Tecnologies executive’s high-profile extradition case had made it untenable for him to stay in the job.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Freeland said McCallum had not accurately conveyed the government’s thinking on the situation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said he had fired the country’s ambassador to China, who prompted a political furor with his comments about the case.