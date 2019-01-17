World News
January 17, 2019 / 8:21 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Chinese envoy to Canada warns against any future Huawei 5G ban

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye delivers a speech during the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Conference at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - China’s envoy to Canada on Thursday warned Ottawa of possible repercussions if it banned technology firm Huawei from supplying equipment to Canadian 5G networks, in the latest blast in a deepening bilateral dispute.

Ambassador Lu Shaye, speaking at a news conference, did not give details. Canada is currently studying the security implications of 5G networks but unlike some allies has not announced a ban on Huawei equipment.

Reporting by Dale Smith, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

