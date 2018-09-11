FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

China says regrets Canada's WTO complaint on pulp anti-dumping duties

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday it regretted Canada’s complaint to the World Trade Organization on its anti-dumping duties slapped on pulp imports from the North American nation.

The world’s second largest economy, ensnared in global trade disputes, said it imposed the duties on imports of cellulose pulp from Brazil, Canada and the United States in 2014, prompting Canada to complain to the WTO that year.

Cellulose pulp is used in making rayon fabric, paper, packaging and banknotes.

Reporting by Zhang Min in Beijing and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
