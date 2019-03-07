China customs says suspends clearance of canola imports from Canada's Richardson

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has suspended clearance of canola imports from Canadian agribusiness Richardson International and will step up inspections on canola imports from Canada until further notice, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that customs officials had discovered pests in samples of canola imports from Canada and that the problem with one company was “particularly serious,” although it did not name the firm.

Richardson, the largest exporter of Canadian canola to China, said on Wednesday that its shipments met regulatory requirements.