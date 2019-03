FILE PHOTO: A canola crop used for making cooking oil sits in full bloom on the Canadian prairies near Fort Macleod, Alberta, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - China has provided no scientific evidence to justify its expanded ban on imports of Canadian canola, Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Thursday.

Goodale said in a statement that Ottawa “will keep pushing as hard as we can” on the need for Beijing to provide evidence. Goodale is from the western province of Saskatchewan, a major producer of canola.