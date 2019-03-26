China suspends clearance of Canadian canola from Viterra from March 26: customs

FILE PHOTO: A canola crop used for making cooking oil sits in full bloom on the Canadian prairies near Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has suspended clearance of Canadian canola shipments by Viterra Inc and related companies from March 26, said the General Administration of Customs in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The company’s registration to ship canola to China has been canceled, it said, to prevent the introduction of pests into the country.

The company is the second to have its registration canceled, after Beijing halted shipments from Richardson International earlier this month.