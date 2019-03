FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that his government is taking China’s expanded ban on imports of Canadian canola “very seriously” and is looking at sending a delegation to China to address safety concerns.

China expanded a ban on Canadian canola imports on Tuesday to include shipments from Viterra Inc, the latest development in a wider trade dispute between the two countries.