OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused China of arbitrarily using the death penalty after a Chinese court sentenced a Canadian man to be executed for drug smuggling.

“It is of extreme concern to us as a government, as it should be to all our international friends and allies, that China has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply (the) death penalty ... as in this case,” he told reporters.