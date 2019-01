A still image taken from CCTV video shows Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in court, where he was sentenced with a death penalty for drug smuggling, in Dalian, Liaoning province, China January 14, 2019. CCTV/Reuters TV via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Canadian man sentenced to death by a Chinese court for drug smuggling will appeal his sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in Liaoning province re-tried Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who had appealed his original 15-year prison sentence, and decided on the death penalty on Monday.