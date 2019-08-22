China blames Canada for difficulties in relationship, demands Huawei executive be freed

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is escorted by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) staff during her arrival at Vancouver International airport in which she was arrested on a U.S. warrant, in a still image from video taken in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada December 1, 2018 and released August 21, 2019. CBSA/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

OTTAWA (Reuters) - China’s embassy in Canada said on Thursday that bilateral ties were suffering “gross difficulties,” and demanded Ottawa free Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

Relations have been icy since Meng was detained in Vancouver last December on a U.S. warrant. China has since charged two Canadians with spying and halted imports of canola seed and meat products from Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his government had no intention of backing down in the dispute and would defend Canada’s interests.

In a statement, the embassy said, “We will always defend Chinese and China’s interests, too ... China-Canada relations now suffer gross difficulties and the Canadian side knows very well the root cause.

“Canada should release Ms. Meng Wanzhou immediately and ensure her safe return to China, and bring bilateral relations back onto the right track,” the statement continued.

Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland met U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Ottawa for talks on Thursday. Relations with China will be one of the main topics for discussion.