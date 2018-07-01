FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2018 / 7:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Development Bank to issue 35 billion yuan bonds via 'connect' scheme: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Development Bank is expected to issue 35 billion yuan ($5.29 billion) financial bonds to global investors on July 3 under “bond connect” scheme, China Securities Journal reported on Sunday.

The date of issue marks the one-year anniversary of the “bond connect” scheme launched to link China’s market with overseas investors.

This latest issue will include five products with maturity dates between one to ten years, the report said.

CDB has hired Bank Of China (Hong Kong), Credit Agricole and Ping An Securities (Hong Kong) as global coordinators for the issue.

($1 = 6.6171 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

