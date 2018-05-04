China publishes rules on issuance of China Depositary Receipts: CSRC

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday it has published rules on the issuance of China Depositary Receipts, or CDRs, which could open the door to some of the country’s top tech firms issuing a form of the shares.

FILE PHOTO: An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Issuance of CDRs, similar to American depositary receipts, would be done in compliance with Chinese securities law, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told a news conference.