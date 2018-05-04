FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

China publishes rules on issuance of China Depositary Receipts: CSRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday it has published rules on the issuance of China Depositary Receipts, or CDRs, which could open the door to some of the country’s top tech firms issuing a form of the shares.

FILE PHOTO: An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Issuance of CDRs, similar to American depositary receipts, would be done in compliance with Chinese securities law, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told a news conference.

Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong in Beijing and John Ruwitch and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
