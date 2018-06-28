FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 7:54 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

China CDS rise to more than one-year high on trade dispute tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Chinese debt rose on Thursday to the highest in more than a year as a bitter trade dispute between the United States and China continued to escalate.

China’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose to 73 basis points (bps), the highest since early June 2017, and up 7 bps from Wednesday’s close, data from IHS Markit showed.

The CDS have climbed 19 bps in the last 10 days as the United States has ratcheted up the pressure.

In the latest development U.S. President Donald Trump said he would use a strengthened national security review process to thwart Chinese acquisitions of sensitive U.S. technologies.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Toby Chopra

