China's central bank issues guidance on financial firms' asset management products

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Friday issued guidance notices to regulate financial institutions’ asset management business, such as valuation methods of some products and the investment scope of publicly offered asset management products.
The central bank, or the People’s Bank of China, said on its website that publicly offered asset management products can also invest in non-standardised debt-related assets.
