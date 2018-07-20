FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 1:18 PM / in 2 hours

China's central bank issues guidance on financial firms' asset management products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Friday issued guidance notices to regulate financial institutions’ asset management business, such as valuation methods of some products and the investment scope of publicly offered asset management products.

The central bank, or the People’s Bank of China, said on its website that publicly offered asset management products can also invest in non-standardised debt-related assets.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Alison Williams

