FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 29, 2018 / 1:16 PM / in a few seconds

China central bank aims to expedite drafting of regulations for financing of small businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank will speed up the drafting of financial regulations that govern the financing of small businesses, Central Bank Governor Yi Gang said on Tuesday, as part of wider efforts to beef up its private sector.

FILE PHOTO: China's Central Bank Governor Yi Gang arrives at IMFC plenary during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In comments made at a conference in Beijing, Yi said the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, would adopt monetary policy tools flexibly and promote innovation of financial products for small companies to finance their businesses.

Reporting by Zhang Min in Beijing and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.