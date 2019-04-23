Capital requirements for China's small lenders will be eased after quarterly review: sources

BEIJING (Reuters) - Capital requirements for some small commercial banks in China will be eased after they meet certain criteria in the central bank’s quarterly risk review, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

China’s central bank, The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), conducts quarterly Macro-Prudential Assessments (MPA) for banks to assess the level of risk in the country’s financial system.

PBOC could not immediately comment outside of business hours.