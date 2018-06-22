China central bank sees trade friction, geopolitics as uncertainties in economic outlook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday trade disputes, geopolitics and monetary policies of major economies are the key uncertainties in its economic outlook even as the global economy picks up speed.

"The global economy is expected to continue to pick up, but trade frictions, geopolitics and the normalization of monetary policies in major economics pose uncertainties," the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, said its website www.pbc.gov.cn

China, the world’s second largest economy, will continue to implement prudent and neutral monetary policy, while ensuring reasonable growth in credit and social financing, the central bank said.