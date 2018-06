SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had set up a unit to track domestic and international financial risks and help guide and stabilize market expectations.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

In a statement posted on its website, the People’s Bank of China also said that a stable and neutral monetary policy had achieved fairly good results, and financial market liquidity was reasonable and stable.