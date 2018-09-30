Chery Auto's general manager resigns: company

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chery Auto said its general manager Chen Anning has resigned from his post, according to a statement by the company.

A vehicle is displayed at booth of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. at Shanghai Auto Show during its media day, in Shanghai, China April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chen, a Ford veteran who joined Chery in 2009 and became general manager in 2017, has resigned due to unspecified family and personal issues, the state-owned company said in the statement posted on Weibo.

Chery’s chairman Yin Tongyue will be in charge of company’s overall operations in the interim, it added.