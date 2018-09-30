FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
September 30, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Chery Auto's general manager resigns: company

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chery Auto said its general manager Chen Anning has resigned from his post, according to a statement by the company.

A vehicle is displayed at booth of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. at Shanghai Auto Show during its media day, in Shanghai, China April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chen, a Ford veteran who joined Chery in 2009 and became general manager in 2017, has resigned due to unspecified family and personal issues, the state-owned company said in the statement posted on Weibo.

Chery’s chairman Yin Tongyue will be in charge of company’s overall operations in the interim, it added.

Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu, Kevin Yao and Yilei Sun; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.