FILE PHOTO: People ride along a bridge on a smoggy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s environment ministry said on Tuesday it had issued regulations on the long-awaited national carbon emission trading scheme.

Under the rules, effective from Feb. 1, only firms who emit 26,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year or more are allowed to trade.